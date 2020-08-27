Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 54,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $318,200.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,653,148.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $3,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,671.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,960 shares of company stock valued at $12,342,807 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GDDY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,751. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.33. Godaddy Inc has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $85.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a positive return on equity of 50.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Godaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Godaddy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Godaddy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Godaddy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

