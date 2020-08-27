Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.87 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 197,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,438,000 after acquiring an additional 31,928 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 12.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 338.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $361.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $305.72. 3,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,035. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1,896.51 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $303.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.61. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $205.20 and a twelve month high of $323.02.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.85). The company had revenue of $507.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.60 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

In related news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total value of $21,387,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,946,011.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 25,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $7,818,582.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,484,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,113 shares of company stock valued at $33,225,213. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

