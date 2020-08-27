Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.83 Million Position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,902 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of AES by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 81,387,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,106,873,000 after buying an additional 8,136,370 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in AES by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,010,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,434 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AES during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,703,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,829,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,087,000 after buying an additional 1,186,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in AES by 9.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,654,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,086 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 500,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

AES stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $17.89. 64,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,115,289. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AES Corp has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.85.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 24.35%. AES’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. AES’s payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

AES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

