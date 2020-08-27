Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 4,355.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,772,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,801 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,781,000 after purchasing an additional 303,427 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 46.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 902,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,208,000 after purchasing an additional 287,074 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 147.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 442,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,594,000 after purchasing an additional 263,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the first quarter worth about $185,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EBS traded down $7.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.90. 23,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,248. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.61 and its 200-day moving average is $79.19. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $137.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $394.70 million for the quarter. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 13.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald Richard sold 6,572 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $575,115.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,269 shares in the company, valued at $373,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George A. Joulwan sold 6,000 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total value of $744,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,548.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,181 shares of company stock worth $2,203,465 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EBS shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

