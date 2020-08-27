Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 15.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 217.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 157,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,323,000 after acquiring an additional 108,199 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 26.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPAM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.93.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $325.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,451. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.34. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $325.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.71 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

