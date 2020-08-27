Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCMP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 15,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,453,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,433.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Colleen Elizabeth Mumford sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $178,358.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.50. The company had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,249. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.42. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $85.26 and a 12 month high of $174.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $274.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCMP. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Cabot Microelectronics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Cabot Microelectronics from $187.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.14.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

