Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAX. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 118.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.72.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $1,287,422.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,031.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,355 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAX traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.52. 21,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,812,425. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $95.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.09 and its 200-day moving average is $86.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.