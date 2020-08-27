Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of 2U worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in 2U by 692.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in 2U by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in 2U by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in 2U by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in 2U in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get 2U alerts:

TWOU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.86. 2U Inc has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.25.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $182.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.12 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. Research analysts expect that 2U Inc will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,783,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,084,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 157,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,192,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,396,010 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

2U Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.