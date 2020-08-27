Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 263.8% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $7,272,841.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,830,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total value of $954,540.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,472.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $5.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $279.21. 1,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,808. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $291.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Northcoast Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.78.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

