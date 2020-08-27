Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 11.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 402.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 18,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 14,884 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth $1,355,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 333,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,562,000 after buying an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,306,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POOL. BidaskClub downgraded Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra lifted their target price on Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.50.

POOL stock traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $341.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $160.35 and a 52 week high of $337.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.79%.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.16, for a total transaction of $3,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,800,836.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.59, for a total value of $2,821,916.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,878 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,378.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,566 shares of company stock worth $16,960,536 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.