Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 10.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,113,000 after buying an additional 14,511 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Synopsys by 89.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Synopsys by 6.5% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 29.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 864,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,308,000 after buying an additional 198,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.64.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $2.51 on Thursday, hitting $217.26. 9,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $221.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.23. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 8,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $1,633,341.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,480,615.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $42,137,950.19. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,304 shares of company stock worth $66,582,527. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.