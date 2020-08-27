Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognex news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,007,300.00. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $6,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 362,022 shares of company stock valued at $24,188,029. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.82.

NASDAQ CGNX traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,969. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 84.10 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.12. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $68.93.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.11). Cognex had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

