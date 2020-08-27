Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,760 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,525,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,308,000 after acquiring an additional 127,626 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Ally Financial by 21.1% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,629,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,486 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,969,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,565,000 after buying an additional 680,283 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,626,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,401,000 after buying an additional 1,342,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,606,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,009,000 after buying an additional 687,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “fair value” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.62.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $22.66. 21,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,781,797. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95. Ally Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

