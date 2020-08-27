Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 75,965 Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 323,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,965 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the second quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QRTEA shares. BidaskClub lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ QRTEA traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 71,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691,554. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $12.54.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

