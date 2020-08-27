Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. Also, Director Sally E. Blount acquired 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,127. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $223.21. 16,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,702. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.95. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $342.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.34.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

