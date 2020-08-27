Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,363 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,742 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 137.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCX remained flat at $$15.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 385,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,458,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.46. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 2.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

