Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 265 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 392.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMG. TheStreet raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

In other news, Director John R. Vines sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $235,264.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,752.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.40, for a total transaction of $488,596.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 251,933 shares of company stock valued at $33,426,094 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

SMG traded up $2.29 on Thursday, reaching $165.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,953. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $176.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.16. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

