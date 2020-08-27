Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 24,400 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $155,052,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,427,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,414,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,028,439,000 after acquiring an additional 669,119 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $27,738,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 625,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,161,000 after acquiring an additional 403,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.98. 4,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,471. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $87.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.77 and its 200 day moving average is $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 50,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $4,425,307.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $16,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 466,342 shares of company stock valued at $39,791,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPD. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

