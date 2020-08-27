Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,331 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Open Text were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the second quarter worth $1,200,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the first quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 212.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter worth $68,000. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTEX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Open Text from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Open Text from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ OTEX traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.27. 290,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,914. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.09. Open Text Corp has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.71.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Open Text had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text Corp will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

