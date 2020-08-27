Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Trading Up 5.9% on Strong Earnings

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) shares were up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.96. Approximately 398,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 193,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.20. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 6.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Ooma in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ooma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In other Ooma news, VP James A. Gustke sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $46,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,793. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Russell Mann sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $42,501.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,226.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,150 shares of company stock valued at $846,485. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ooma by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 69,682 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 107,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $352.72 million, a P/E ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60.

About Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

