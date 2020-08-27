Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Trading Up 5.9% on Strong Earnings

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) shares were up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.96. Approximately 398,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 193,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.
The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.20. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 6.49%.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Ooma in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ooma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ooma by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 69,682 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 107,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm has a market capitalization of $352.72 million, a P/E ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60.
About Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)
Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.
