Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Trading Up 5.9% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) shot up 5.9% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.96. 398,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 193,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.20. Ooma had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%.

OOMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on Ooma in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ooma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

In other Ooma news, VP James A. Gustke sold 18,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $322,720.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,724.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,150 shares of company stock valued at $846,485 over the last three months. 10.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 48.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ooma by 117.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ooma in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $352.72 million, a PE ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

