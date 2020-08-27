Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.34-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $163-164.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.12 million.Ooma also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.07-0.09 EPS.

OOMA opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.72 million, a P/E ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.60. Ooma has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $19.18.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.20. Ooma had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. Research analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OOMA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.67.

In other Ooma news, VP James A. Gustke sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $46,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 18,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $322,720.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,724.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,150 shares of company stock valued at $846,485. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

