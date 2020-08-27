Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stock Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 53.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,083,477,000 after purchasing an additional 799,929 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,221,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,451 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,809,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,583,000 after purchasing an additional 48,226 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 52.7% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,954,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,789,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,532,000 after purchasing an additional 130,068 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Global Payments from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.06.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $175.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $209.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.82.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $83,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

