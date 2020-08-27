Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 952 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,118,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,909 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,567,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,939,000 after acquiring an additional 759,746 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 70.9% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,743,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,319,000 after purchasing an additional 723,560 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 70.4% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,490,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,079,000 after purchasing an additional 615,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 23.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,483,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,788,000 after purchasing an additional 283,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

NYSE:FLT traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.80. The company had a trading volume of 518,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,184. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $329.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $525.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.19.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total value of $1,399,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,390.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.