Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 5,790 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AT&T were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank raised its holdings in AT&T by 94.7% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in AT&T by 27.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after purchasing an additional 770,426 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.9% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 154,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.06. 117,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,309,088. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.40. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $213.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

