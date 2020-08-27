Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 5,443 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,443 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 202.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.80. 608,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $72.70 and a one year high of $124.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.48.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

EXR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.82.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 5,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $577,859.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,561.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $162,401.68. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 56,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,939 shares of company stock worth $11,959,133. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.