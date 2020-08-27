Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 46,736 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,899 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,736 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 366.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 50,188 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 119,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1,160.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 57,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 52,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,091,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,346,405. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.51. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

