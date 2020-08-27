Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 4,399 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 10.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 362,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,653 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 19.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 22,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 305.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 172,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 129,691 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen raised shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.21.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $344,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,950.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $637,034.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,888 shares of company stock worth $2,300,018 in the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PCAR traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,000. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

