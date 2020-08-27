Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 427 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.23.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frank H. Yoho bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $299,990 over the last three months. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ATO traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.30. The stock had a trading volume of 463,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,980. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.52 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.87%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

