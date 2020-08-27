Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 3,694 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,663,000 after acquiring an additional 944,792 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,908,000 after purchasing an additional 742,777 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,345,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,403,000 after purchasing an additional 661,003 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,282,000 after purchasing an additional 652,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,269,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,214,000 after purchasing an additional 639,157 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIG stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $40.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.55.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

