Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 2,772 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after buying an additional 4,864,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,994,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,026,003,000 after acquiring an additional 508,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,348,802,000 after acquiring an additional 123,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $992,188,000 after purchasing an additional 651,443 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 652,262 shares of company stock worth $206,708,469 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $339.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.93. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $341.51.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.14. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

