Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 2,212 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,036 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Target were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 888.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 250.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 211.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.68. 11,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,926,098. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.98. The stock has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $156.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.52.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $889,874.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,270,882.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $383,694.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,011 shares of company stock valued at $20,317,913. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

