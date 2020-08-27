Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 1,723 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth about $677,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in L3Harris by 340.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,471,000 after acquiring an additional 79,590 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris by 74.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in L3Harris in the second quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in L3Harris by 1,078.1% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.46.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.84.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

