Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 1,338 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.40.

In other news, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $263,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,409 shares of company stock worth $2,125,382 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kansas City Southern stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.18. The stock had a trading volume of 637,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,492. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $195.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.95 and a 200 day moving average of $149.53.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.