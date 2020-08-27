Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 1,210 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Snap-on by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Snap-on by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

Shares of SNA opened at $147.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.34. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $172.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.21.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $724.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.97 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $4,141,791.50. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

