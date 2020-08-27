Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 11,479 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,479 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,651,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,022,000 after buying an additional 558,730 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 133,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in AFLAC in the first quarter worth $3,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.74. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,531.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

