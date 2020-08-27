Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 11,445 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 11,445 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in American Express were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in American Express by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 38,764 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 7.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in American Express by 15.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 122,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.88.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on American Express from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

