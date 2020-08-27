Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 100,149 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 100,149 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,730.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

