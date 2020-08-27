Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in TELUS were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 97.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its stake in TELUS by 100.0% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Veritas Investment Research upgraded TELUS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

NYSE:TU traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.47. 1,144,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). TELUS had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. As a group, analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.2169 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.27%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

