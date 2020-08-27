Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 4,165 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 96,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 20,168 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 391.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

FBHS traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.67. The stock had a trading volume of 826,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.98. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $86.19.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Brett E. Finley sold 39,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $3,091,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $998,826.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,316 shares of company stock worth $21,470,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

