Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 10,178 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,178 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,277,651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,429,343,000 after buying an additional 1,396,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,335,779 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,084,414,000 after buying an additional 145,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,137,548 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $935,794,000 after buying an additional 424,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,116,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $609,542,000 after buying an additional 2,568,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $671,480,000 after buying an additional 11,739,583 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $415,493.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,783.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,746 shares of company stock valued at $788,411 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTSH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.62. 7,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,600. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $71.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.59.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

