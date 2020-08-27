Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 4,443 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 24.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 7.4% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 18.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 51.6% during the second quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC now owns 1,157,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,030,000 after buying an additional 394,036 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 81,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

SLG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.40. SL Green Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.63). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Stephen L. Green sold 34,422 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $1,969,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

