Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $234,000 Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 56,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 5,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,633.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,591 shares of company stock worth $187,411. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ED stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,659,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,832. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.51.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

