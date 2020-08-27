Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $642,000 in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 248.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Incyte from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.86.

INCY stock opened at $93.85 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -103.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.55 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Trower sold 6,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $763,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,214 shares of company stock valued at $26,426,924. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

