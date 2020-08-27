Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $564,000 in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 35,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $584,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $2,601,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $8,119,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

HWM traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.19. 2,414,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,500. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $34.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

