Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $504,000 in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,706 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.38. 2,178,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,536. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $116.39. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.22.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $291,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,964. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $83,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,070,755 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.