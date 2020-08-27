Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $481,072,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,611,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $641,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,728 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 23,251.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,755,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,676 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,653,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,903,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SU traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,108,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,177. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 207.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $34.56.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.54). Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SU. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Suncor Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

