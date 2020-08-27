Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $751,000 Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 44.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 12,018 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 66.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 112.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 152.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources stock opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average is $50.16. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $89.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

