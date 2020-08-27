Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $661,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 36,589 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 169.6% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 203.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 87,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,361,000 after purchasing an additional 553,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $832,514.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,123.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.61.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

