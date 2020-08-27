Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $622,000 Stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,024 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,226,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 181.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,003,000 after acquiring an additional 204,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 73,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $68.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.84.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.62.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

